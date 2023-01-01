Clinging to the coast at the mouth of the River Exe, a curling sand spit reaches far out into the water, offering exhilarating views up the river and out to sea. The variety of habitats ranges from dunes and grasslands to salt marshes and mudflats, attracting flocks of wildfowl and wading birds.

It's 5 miles north of Teignmouth.

You can walk to Dawlish Warren from Teignmouth along the coast path; trains shuttle between the two roughly hourly (£3.50, 12 minutes), but times vary so it's best to check.