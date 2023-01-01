Abbotsbury Swannery

Every May some 600 free-flying swans choose to nest at this swannery, which shelters in the Fleet Lagoon, protected by the ridge of Chesil Beach. Wandering the network of trails that winds between the swans' nests is an awe-inspiring experience that's punctuated by occasional territorial displays (snuffling coughs and stand-up flapping), ensuring that even the liveliest children are stilled.

The swannery is near the picturesque village of Abbotsbury, 10 miles from Weymouth off the B3157.

The swannery was founded by local monks about 600 years ago, and feathers from the Abbotsbury swans are still used in the helmets of the Gentlemen at Arms – the Queen's official bodyguards.