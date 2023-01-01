Portland's white limestone has been quarried for centuries and has been used in some of the world's finest buildings, such as the British Museum and St Paul's Cathedral. Tout Quarry's disused workings now house more than 50 sculptures that have been carved into the rock in situ, resulting in a fascinating combination of the raw material, the detritus of the quarrying process and the beauty of chiselled works.

Tout Quarry is signed off the main road, just south of Fortuneswell.

Labyrinthine paths snake through hacked-out gullies and around jumbled piles of rock, revealing half-formed bears, bison and lizards emerging out of stone cliffs. Highlights include Still Falling by Antony Gormley, Woman on Rock by Dhruva Mistry and the well-hidden Green Man.