Because of relatively low light pollution, high cliffs and an expanse of sea, East Devon is prime stargazing territory. At this observatory, high-powered telescopes reveal astonishing clusters of constellations. Book your place (two to four per month) and hope for clear skies. The observatory is around a mile east of Sidmouth.

Evening openings are timed to coincide with celestial events, perhaps Saturn at opposition, Mercury and Venus or the Perseid meteor shower.