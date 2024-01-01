Turf Maze

East Anglia

LoginSave

On the eastern side of the town, across the common, is the Turf Maze, thought to be 800 years old and the largest of its kind in the world.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • View inside Kings college Chapel Cambridge, showing the fan vault ceiling and vast wooden paneling, and amazing stain glass windows.

    King's College Chapel

    13.62 MILES

    In a city crammed with showstopping buildings, this is a scene-stealer. Grandiose 16th-century King's College Chapel is one of England’s most…

  • The Gatehouse, Trinity College, Cambridge

    Trinity College

    13.76 MILES

    The largest of Cambridge's colleges, Trinity offers an extraordinary Tudor gateway, an air of supreme elegance and a sweeping Great Court – the largest of…

  • Interior of Ely Cathedral

    Ely Cathedral

    25.91 MILES

    Ely Cathedral’s stunning silhouette dominates the whole area; it’s dubbed the 'Ship of the Fens' because it’s so visible across the vast, flat sweeps of…

  • CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM - 2009/06/14: Fitzwilliam Museum at the university city. (Photo by Olaf Protze/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Fitzwilliam Museum

    13.26 MILES

    Fondly dubbed 'the Fitz' by locals, this colossal neoclassical pile was one of the first public art museums in Britain, built to house the fabulous…

  • Imperial War Museum

    Imperial War Museum

    6.8 MILES

    At Europe's biggest aviation museum, 200 lovingly preserved vintage aircraft are housed in several enormous hangars. The vast airfield showcases…

  • Audley End House & Gardens

    Audley End House & Gardens

    1.05 MILES

    Positively palatial in its scale, style and the all-too-apparent ambition of its creator, the first Earl of Suffolk, the fabulous early-Jacobean Audley…

  • A view of Kings College from the Backs with punting in the foreground, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, England, United Kingdom, Europe

    The Backs

    13.86 MILES

    Behind the Cambridge colleges’ grandiose facades and stately courts, a series of gardens and parks line up beside the river. Collectively known as the…

  • Colchester Castle

    Colchester Castle

    29.6 MILES

    Built in 1076 on the foundations of the Roman Temple of Claudius, England’s largest surviving Norman keep is bigger than that of the Tower of London. Over…

View more attractions

Nearby East Anglia attractions

1. Old Sun Inn

0.18 MILES

Saffron Walden's most famous landmark sits at a crossroads surrounded by timber-framed buildings. An ornate, 14th-century structure, it was once used as…

2. Saffron Walden Museum

0.2 MILES

In this excellent museum dating back to 1835, you'll find eclectic collections covering everything from local history and 18th-century costumes to geology…

3. St Mary the Virgin

0.23 MILES

St Mary's oldest parts date back to 1250. A symbol of the town's saffron-inspired golden age, it is one of the largest churches in the county and features…

4. Bridge End Gardens

0.25 MILES

Careful restoration of these seven interlinked gardens has brought them back to their former Victorian glory. For extra atmosphere, try to visit when the…

5. Audley End House & Gardens

1.05 MILES

Positively palatial in its scale, style and the all-too-apparent ambition of its creator, the first Earl of Suffolk, the fabulous early-Jacobean Audley…

6. Imperial War Museum

6.8 MILES

At Europe's biggest aviation museum, 200 lovingly preserved vintage aircraft are housed in several enormous hangars. The vast airfield showcases…

7. Cambridge University Botanic Garden

12.9 MILES

Founded by Charles Darwin's mentor, Professor John Henslow, the beautiful Botanic Garden is home to 8000 plant species, a wonderful arboretum, glasshouses…

8. Polar Museum

13.06 MILES

Tales of hostile environments, dogged determination and, sometimes, life-claiming mistakes are evoked powerfully at this compelling museum. Its focus on…