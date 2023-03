In this excellent museum dating back to 1835, you'll find eclectic collections covering everything from local history and 18th-century costumes to geology, Victorian toys and ancient Egyptian artefacts. The bramble-covered ruins of Walden Castle Keep, built around 1125, lie in the grounds.

There's a sandpit for young archaeologists and a fascinating 'Worlds of Man' collection, ranging from West African carvings and weaponry to Inuit bone harpoons.