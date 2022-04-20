Oxford & the Cotswolds

Sprinkled with gorgeous villages and medieval towns, the part of England that stretches westwards from London to Wales comes as close to an old-world idyll as you’ll ever find. It’s a haven of green-cloaked hills, rose-clad cottages, graceful churches and thatched roofs. Add the university city of Oxford to this alluring mix, with its majestic architecture and youthful scene, and it’s obvious why the region is a magnet for visitors.

Although the roads are busy in summer, it's easy to escape the tourist trail. The golden-hued Cotswolds work their finest magic when you find your own romantic hideaway. Splendid country houses lie tucked away throughout Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, while Windsor boasts the world’s largest castle. Further west, the Forest of Dean offers the promise of outdoor adventure.

While individual destinations can be seen on easy day trips from London, both Oxford and the Cotswolds deserve several leisurely days.

Explore Oxford & the Cotswolds

  • Windsor Castle

    The world’s largest and oldest continuously occupied fortress, Windsor Castle is a majestic vision of battlements and towers. Used for state occasions, it…

  • Windsor Great Park

    Windsor Great Park stretches south from Windsor Castle almost all the way to Ascot, 7 miles southwest. It covers just under 8 sq miles and holds a lake,…

  • Blenheim Palace

    One of the greatest stately homes in Britain, and a Unesco World Heritage Site, Blenheim Palace is a monumental baroque fantasy, designed by Sir John…

  • Christ Church

    With its compelling combination of majestic architecture, literary heritage and double identity as (parts of) Harry Potter’s Hogwarts, Christ Church…

  • Bodleian Library

    At least five kings, dozens of prime ministers and Nobel laureates, and luminaries such as Oscar Wilde, CS Lewis and JRR Tolkien have studied in Oxford's…

  • Ashmolean Museum

    Britain’s oldest public museum, Oxford’s wonderful Ashmolean Museum is surpassed only by the British Museum in London. It was established in 1683, when…

  • Magdalen College

    Guarding access to a breathtaking expanse of private lawns, woodlands, river walks and even its own deer park, Magdalen ('mawd-lin'), founded in 1458, is…

  • Pitt Rivers Museum

    If exploring an enormous room full of eccentric and unexpected artefacts sounds like your idea of the perfect afternoon, welcome to the amulets-to-zithers…

