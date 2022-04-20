The world’s largest and oldest continuously occupied fortress, Windsor Castle is a majestic vision of battlements and towers. Used for state occasions, it…
Oxford & the Cotswolds
Sprinkled with gorgeous villages and medieval towns, the part of England that stretches westwards from London to Wales comes as close to an old-world idyll as you’ll ever find. It’s a haven of green-cloaked hills, rose-clad cottages, graceful churches and thatched roofs. Add the university city of Oxford to this alluring mix, with its majestic architecture and youthful scene, and it’s obvious why the region is a magnet for visitors.
Although the roads are busy in summer, it's easy to escape the tourist trail. The golden-hued Cotswolds work their finest magic when you find your own romantic hideaway. Splendid country houses lie tucked away throughout Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, while Windsor boasts the world’s largest castle. Further west, the Forest of Dean offers the promise of outdoor adventure.
While individual destinations can be seen on easy day trips from London, both Oxford and the Cotswolds deserve several leisurely days.
Explore Oxford & the Cotswolds
- Windsor Castle
The world’s largest and oldest continuously occupied fortress, Windsor Castle is a majestic vision of battlements and towers. Used for state occasions, it…
- Windsor Great Park
Windsor Great Park stretches south from Windsor Castle almost all the way to Ascot, 7 miles southwest. It covers just under 8 sq miles and holds a lake,…
- Blenheim Palace
One of the greatest stately homes in Britain, and a Unesco World Heritage Site, Blenheim Palace is a monumental baroque fantasy, designed by Sir John…
- Christ Church
With its compelling combination of majestic architecture, literary heritage and double identity as (parts of) Harry Potter’s Hogwarts, Christ Church…
- Bodleian Library
At least five kings, dozens of prime ministers and Nobel laureates, and luminaries such as Oscar Wilde, CS Lewis and JRR Tolkien have studied in Oxford's…
- Ashmolean Museum
Britain’s oldest public museum, Oxford’s wonderful Ashmolean Museum is surpassed only by the British Museum in London. It was established in 1683, when…
- Magdalen College
Guarding access to a breathtaking expanse of private lawns, woodlands, river walks and even its own deer park, Magdalen ('mawd-lin'), founded in 1458, is…
- WWarner Bros Studio Tour: The Making of Harry Potter
Whether you’re a fair-weather fan or a full-on Potterhead, this magical studio tour is well worth the admittedly hefty admission price. All visitors have…
- Pitt Rivers Museum
If exploring an enormous room full of eccentric and unexpected artefacts sounds like your idea of the perfect afternoon, welcome to the amulets-to-zithers…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Oxford & the Cotswolds.
See
Windsor Castle
The world’s largest and oldest continuously occupied fortress, Windsor Castle is a majestic vision of battlements and towers. Used for state occasions, it…
See
Windsor Great Park
Windsor Great Park stretches south from Windsor Castle almost all the way to Ascot, 7 miles southwest. It covers just under 8 sq miles and holds a lake,…
See
Blenheim Palace
One of the greatest stately homes in Britain, and a Unesco World Heritage Site, Blenheim Palace is a monumental baroque fantasy, designed by Sir John…
See
Christ Church
With its compelling combination of majestic architecture, literary heritage and double identity as (parts of) Harry Potter’s Hogwarts, Christ Church…
See
Bodleian Library
At least five kings, dozens of prime ministers and Nobel laureates, and luminaries such as Oscar Wilde, CS Lewis and JRR Tolkien have studied in Oxford's…
See
Ashmolean Museum
Britain’s oldest public museum, Oxford’s wonderful Ashmolean Museum is surpassed only by the British Museum in London. It was established in 1683, when…
See
Magdalen College
Guarding access to a breathtaking expanse of private lawns, woodlands, river walks and even its own deer park, Magdalen ('mawd-lin'), founded in 1458, is…
See
Warner Bros Studio Tour: The Making of Harry Potter
Whether you’re a fair-weather fan or a full-on Potterhead, this magical studio tour is well worth the admittedly hefty admission price. All visitors have…
See
Pitt Rivers Museum
If exploring an enormous room full of eccentric and unexpected artefacts sounds like your idea of the perfect afternoon, welcome to the amulets-to-zithers…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Oxford & the Cotswolds
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.