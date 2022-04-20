Sprinkled with gorgeous villages and medieval towns, the part of England that stretches westwards from London to Wales comes as close to an old-world idyll as you’ll ever find. It’s a haven of green-cloaked hills, rose-clad cottages, graceful churches and thatched roofs. Add the university city of Oxford to this alluring mix, with its majestic architecture and youthful scene, and it’s obvious why the region is a magnet for visitors.

Although the roads are busy in summer, it's easy to escape the tourist trail. The golden-hued Cotswolds work their finest magic when you find your own romantic hideaway. Splendid country houses lie tucked away throughout Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, while Windsor boasts the world’s largest castle. Further west, the Forest of Dean offers the promise of outdoor adventure.

While individual destinations can be seen on easy day trips from London, both Oxford and the Cotswolds deserve several leisurely days.