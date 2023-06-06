The Cotswolds

Undulating gracefully across six counties, the Cotswolds region is a delightful tangle of golden villages, thatched cottages, evocative churches and honey-coloured mansions. In 1966 it was designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, surpassed for size in England by the Lake District alone.

  • Arlington Row

    Arlington Row

    The Cotswolds

    Bibury's most famous attraction, this ravishing row of rustic cottages – as seen in movies like Stardust – was originally a 14th-century wool store,…

  • Corinium Museum

    Corinium Museum

    The Cotswolds

    Most of this wonderful modern museum is, of course, dedicated to Cirencester’s Roman past; reconstructed rooms, videos and interactive displays bring the…

  • Cotswold Falconry Centre

    Cotswold Falconry Centre

    The Cotswolds

    Home to over 150 birds of prey (owl, vulture, eagle and, of course, falcon), this exciting spot stages displays of the ancient practice of falconry at 11…

  • Sudeley Castle

    Sudeley Castle

    The Cotswolds

    During its thousand-year history, this magnificent castle has welcomed many a monarch, including Richard III, Henry VIII and Charles I. Half a mile…

  • Court Barn Museum

    Court Barn Museum

    The Cotswolds

    Ever since architect and designer Charles Robert Ashbee (1863–1942) moved his Guild of Handicraft here from east London in 1902, Chipping Campden has been…

  • Minster Lovell Hall

    Minster Lovell Hall

    The Cotswolds

    The main sight in Old Minster is Minster Lovell Hall, a 15th-century riverside manor house that fell into ruins after being abandoned in 1747. You can…

  • St John the Baptist’s Church

    St John the Baptist’s Church

    The Cotswolds

    Burford's splendid church, near the river, took over three centuries to build, from 1175 onwards. Its fan-vaulted ceiling, Norman west doorway and 15th…

  • Batsford Arboretum

    Batsford Arboretum

    The Cotswolds

    Created from 1880 onwards by Bertie Mitford (Lord Redesdale), and later briefly home to his famous granddaughters, the Mitford sisters, these exotic 22…

Best Things to Do

Experience the best of the English countryside in the Cotswolds.

Best Time to Visit

Every season brings something special in the Cotswolds, one of England’s loveliest regions. Here’s a month-by-month guide for planning your visit.

Activities

10 of the best things to do in the Cotswolds

Dec 12, 2023 • 7 min read

