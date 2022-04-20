Britain's largest church, this magnificent neo-Gothic building is also the world's largest Anglican cathedral. It was designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott …
Northwest England
Two cities brimming with history, a Tudor delight, an island that marches to the beat of its own drum and some of the most pleasant countryside in Britain…welcome to the northwest of England. Dominating the region is mighty Manchester, a city built on innovation and bursting with creativity. Just across the Pennines is perennial rival Liverpool, fiercely proud of its own heritage and well able to hold its own against its neighbour in all matters, from food to football. Between them is Chester, a Tudor gift enveloped by Roman walls. But the northwest is more than just mankind’s concrete footprint: you don’t have to go far to find yourself surrounded by the bucolic charms of northern Lancashire, while offshore is the Isle of Man, so pretty that Unesco gave the whole place Biosphere Reserve status.
Explore Northwest England
- Liverpool Cathedral
Britain's largest church, this magnificent neo-Gothic building is also the world's largest Anglican cathedral. It was designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott …
- Rows
Besides the City Walls, Chester's other great draw is the Rows, a series of two-level galleried arcades along the four streets that fan out in each…
- City Walls
A good way to get a sense of Chester's unique character is to walk the 2-mile circuit along the walls that surround the historic centre. Originally built…
- International Slavery Museum
Museums are, by their very nature, like a still of the past, but the extraordinary International Slavery Museum resonates very much in the present. It…
- Science and Industry Museum
Manchester's rich industrial legacy is explored in this excellent museum set within the enormous grounds of the old Liverpool St station, the oldest rail…
- People's History Museum
The story of Britain's 200-year march to democracy is told in all its pain and pathos at this superb museum, housed in a refurbished Edwardian pumping…
- Whitworth Art Gallery
Manchester's second most important art gallery is arguably its most beautiful, following a restoration that saw the doubling of its exhibition space…
- The Beatles Story
Liverpool's most popular museum won't illuminate any dark, juicy corners in the turbulent history of the world's most famous foursome – there's ne'er a…
- Walker Art Gallery
The city's foremost art gallery is the national gallery for northern England, housing an outstanding collection of art from the 14th to the 21st centuries…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northwest England.
See
Liverpool Cathedral
Britain's largest church, this magnificent neo-Gothic building is also the world's largest Anglican cathedral. It was designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott …
See
Rows
Besides the City Walls, Chester's other great draw is the Rows, a series of two-level galleried arcades along the four streets that fan out in each…
See
City Walls
A good way to get a sense of Chester's unique character is to walk the 2-mile circuit along the walls that surround the historic centre. Originally built…
See
International Slavery Museum
Museums are, by their very nature, like a still of the past, but the extraordinary International Slavery Museum resonates very much in the present. It…
See
Science and Industry Museum
Manchester's rich industrial legacy is explored in this excellent museum set within the enormous grounds of the old Liverpool St station, the oldest rail…
See
People's History Museum
The story of Britain's 200-year march to democracy is told in all its pain and pathos at this superb museum, housed in a refurbished Edwardian pumping…
See
Whitworth Art Gallery
Manchester's second most important art gallery is arguably its most beautiful, following a restoration that saw the doubling of its exhibition space…
See
The Beatles Story
Liverpool's most popular museum won't illuminate any dark, juicy corners in the turbulent history of the world's most famous foursome – there's ne'er a…
See
Walker Art Gallery
The city's foremost art gallery is the national gallery for northern England, housing an outstanding collection of art from the 14th to the 21st centuries…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Northwest England
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.