Getty Images/age fotostock RM

Northwest England

Two cities brimming with history, a Tudor delight, an island that marches to the beat of its own drum and some of the most pleasant countryside in Britain…welcome to the northwest of England. Dominating the region is mighty Manchester, a city built on innovation and bursting with creativity. Just across the Pennines is perennial rival Liverpool, fiercely proud of its own heritage and well able to hold its own against its neighbour in all matters, from food to football. Between them is Chester, a Tudor gift enveloped by Roman walls. But the northwest is more than just mankind’s concrete footprint: you don’t have to go far to find yourself surrounded by the bucolic charms of northern Lancashire, while offshore is the Isle of Man, so pretty that Unesco gave the whole place Biosphere Reserve status.

Explore Northwest England

  • Liverpool Cathedral

    Britain's largest church, this magnificent neo-Gothic building is also the world's largest Anglican cathedral. It was designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott …

  • Rows

    Besides the City Walls, Chester's other great draw is the Rows, a series of two-level galleried arcades along the four streets that fan out in each…

  • City Walls

    A good way to get a sense of Chester's unique character is to walk the 2-mile circuit along the walls that surround the historic centre. Originally built…

  • International Slavery Museum

    Museums are, by their very nature, like a still of the past, but the extraordinary International Slavery Museum resonates very much in the present. It…

  • Science and Industry Museum

    Manchester's rich industrial legacy is explored in this excellent museum set within the enormous grounds of the old Liverpool St station, the oldest rail…

  • People's History Museum

    The story of Britain's 200-year march to democracy is told in all its pain and pathos at this superb museum, housed in a refurbished Edwardian pumping…

  • Whitworth Art Gallery

    Manchester's second most important art gallery is arguably its most beautiful, following a restoration that saw the doubling of its exhibition space…

  • The Beatles Story

    Liverpool's most popular museum won't illuminate any dark, juicy corners in the turbulent history of the world's most famous foursome – there's ne'er a…

  • Walker Art Gallery

    The city's foremost art gallery is the national gallery for northern England, housing an outstanding collection of art from the 14th to the 21st centuries…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northwest England.

  • See

    Liverpool Cathedral

    Britain's largest church, this magnificent neo-Gothic building is also the world's largest Anglican cathedral. It was designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott …

  • See

    Rows

    Besides the City Walls, Chester's other great draw is the Rows, a series of two-level galleried arcades along the four streets that fan out in each…

  • See

    City Walls

    A good way to get a sense of Chester's unique character is to walk the 2-mile circuit along the walls that surround the historic centre. Originally built…

  • See

    International Slavery Museum

    Museums are, by their very nature, like a still of the past, but the extraordinary International Slavery Museum resonates very much in the present. It…

  • See

    Science and Industry Museum

    Manchester's rich industrial legacy is explored in this excellent museum set within the enormous grounds of the old Liverpool St station, the oldest rail…

  • See

    People's History Museum

    The story of Britain's 200-year march to democracy is told in all its pain and pathos at this superb museum, housed in a refurbished Edwardian pumping…

  • See

    Whitworth Art Gallery

    Manchester's second most important art gallery is arguably its most beautiful, following a restoration that saw the doubling of its exhibition space…

  • See

    The Beatles Story

    Liverpool's most popular museum won't illuminate any dark, juicy corners in the turbulent history of the world's most famous foursome – there's ne'er a…

  • See

    Walker Art Gallery

    The city's foremost art gallery is the national gallery for northern England, housing an outstanding collection of art from the 14th to the 21st centuries…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Northwest England

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.