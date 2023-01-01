Mostly geared towards kids, the Sea Life London Aquarium includes a shark tunnel, ray lagoon and Gentoo penguin enclosures that will keep little ones enraptured for hours. Feeds and talks are scheduled throughout the day, and you can even dive into the shark tank. Booking tickets online in advance will net a small discount and give guaranteed entry. Opening times vary throughout the year, with longer hours during summer, weekends and school holidays, so check before you go.