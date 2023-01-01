New Scotland Yard Building

The London Metropolitan Police has moved several times since its founding in 1829 but the latest move – to this renovated neoclassical block with a modern glass entrance, in early 2017 – is a return home. The building was designed by William Curtis Green as the Whitechapel Police Station in 1935. The revolving New Scotland Yard sign in front had become so iconic due to its frequent appearances on television news that it was moved here from the old headquarters.

To the right of the entrance outside is an eternal flame in memory of officers of the Metropolitan Police who have been killed in the line of duty.