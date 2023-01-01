Adjacent to Westminster Abbey is St Margaret's Church, the House of Commons' place of worship since 1614, where windows commemorate churchgoers Caxton and Milton, and Sir Walter Raleigh is buried by the altar. It can look insubstantial alongside the vast abbey, but it was constructed next to the abbey run by Benedictine monks to serve the spiritual needs of the common people. It is the third church dedicated to St Margaret to stand at this spot since the end of the 11th century.

Winston Churchill married Clementine Hozier here in 1908. The American singer Frank Sinatra was a major contributor to the postwar renovation of the church.