Churchill War Rooms

Former Prime Minister Winston Churchill helped coordinate the Allied resistance against Nazi Germany on a Bakelite telephone from this underground complex during WWII. The Cabinet War Rooms remain much as they were when the lights were switched off in 1945, capturing the drama and dogged spirit of the time, while the modern multimedia Churchill Museum affords intriguing insights into the life and times of the resolute, cigar-smoking wartime leader.

