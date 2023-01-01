Leake Street Arches

A grungy road under Waterloo station seems an unlikely place to find art, theatre and restaurants, but Leake St is the latest of London's railway arches to get the redevelopment treatment. Opened by famous street artist Banksy in 2008, the walls of the 200m-long Leake Street Tunnel are covered from floor to ceiling with some seriously impressive spray-painted works, and new taggers turn up daily. Banksy's work is long gone, but you can watch today's artists painting over what was put up yesterday.

Restaurant options include Vietnamese from Banh Bao Brothers and Polish from Mamuśka, plus board games and beer at Draughts. Enter from Lower Marsh or York Rd.