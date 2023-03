Buit in the 13th-century, St Ethelburga's survived the Great Fire and WWII only to succumb to an Irish Republican Army (IRA) bomb in 1993. It's been partly restored and turned into a centre for reconciliation and peace, but there's not a lot to see inside. The highlight is a peaceful little rear garden, completely overshadowed by surrounding construction. Behind it, a yurt has been fitted with faux stained glass and is used for interfaith meetings.