Nicknamed 'the Gherkin' for its distinctive shape, 30 St Mary Axe remains the City's most intriguing skyscraper, despite the best efforts of the engineering individualism that now surrounds it. It was built in 2003 by architect Norman Foster, with a futuristic exterior that has become an emblem of modern London. The top floors of the building, once a private members' club, are now open to the public as a bar-restaurant.