Bevis Marks Synagogue

Completed in 1701, this Grade I–listed Sephardic synagogue was the first to be built in Britain after Oliver Cromwell allowed Jews to return in 1657, and it's the only synagogue in Europe that has had regular services for more than 300 years. Its resemblance to a Protestant church is not coincidental; the architect, Joseph Avis, was a Quaker and took his cue from Wren's City churches. Tours, included with admission, take place at 11am on Sunday and 11.30am on Wednesday and Friday.