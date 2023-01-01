World Rugby Museum

This museum at Twickenham Stadium boasts 41,000 items of rugby memorabilia, the most extensive collection in the world. Interactive exhibitions and events include a Murder Mystery literacy workshop geared towards students, and a selection of short films on the history of rugby and more. Guided tours of the stadium (adult/child £25/15) take place daily (except Mondays and match days) and include entry to the museum; see the website for details on times. From Hounslow East tube station take bus 281.