A short walk west of the Quadrant (the road at the tube exit) is Richmond Green with its mansions and delightful pubs. In the Middle Ages, jousting tournaments were held here and today it's an absolute picture on a sunny day. Cross the green diagonally for the attractive remains of Richmond Palace – the main entrance and red-brick gatehouse – built in 1501. On the northeast side of the green, facing Richmond Theatre, is Little Green (a smaller green).