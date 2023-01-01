Richmond Palace Remains

Just off Richmond Green, the attractive remains of Richmond Palace – the main entrance and red-brick gatehouse – date to 1501. Henry VII’s arms are visible above the main gate: the monarch built the Tudor additions to the edifice, although the palace had been in use as a royal residence since 1125. Elizabeth I died here in 1603. The palace – home to one of the world's first flushing lavatories – was largely dismantled after the execution of Charles I.