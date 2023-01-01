Brixton Village & Market Row

This revitalised covered market, once the dilapidated 1930s Granville Arcade, has enjoyed an eye-catching renaissance. More than 130 traders have set up shop here, including Brixton originals Franco Manca and Honest Burgers, which have since successfully spiralled into mini London chains. Eclectic coffee shops, craft-beer bars, West African fabric shops and numerous restaurants cohabit with halal butchers, greengrocers and bazaars, and happily some retain the neighbourhood's Afro-Caribbean flavour.