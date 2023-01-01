Beefeater Distillery

Beefeater, established in 1863, is the oldest gin distillery still producing in London. The company opens its factory to visitors on 90-minute tours, which guide you through the gin craze of the 18th century to the cocktails and prohibition of the 1920s and '30s via interactive iPad explanations. A short talk on the production process, in the shadow of the distillery's enormous stills, concludes with an expertly poured gin and tonic. Tours run on the hour throughout the day.