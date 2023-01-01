Garden Museum

Housed in the disused church of St Mary-at-Lambeth, this peaceful, green-fingered museum takes a close look at the 17th-century, father-and-son Tradescant team, widely travelled gardeners to Charles I and Charles II. Its trump card, though, is charming knot garden, a replica of a 17th-century formal garden, with topiary hedges clipped into an intricate, twirling design. The museum reopened after major renovations in May 2017.

Captain William Bligh (of mutinous Bounty fame) is buried here in the churchyard – he lived and died nearby at 100 Lambeth Rd. The excellent cafe serves vegetarian food.