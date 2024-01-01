Black Cultural Archives

Brixton, Peckham & South London

LoginSave

The Black Cultural Archives is the only centre in the country devoted to preserving and telling the stories of African and Caribbean people in the UK. Check online to see what's happening before you visit, as the venue is primarily used for research and community meetings, but the cafe, events and rotating temporary exhibition space are open to the casual visitor.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Long Walk, the pathway leading to Windsor Castle is 2 1/2 miles long.

    Windsor Castle

    21.22 MILES

    The world’s largest and oldest continuously occupied fortress, Windsor Castle is a majestic vision of battlements and towers. Used for state occasions, it…

  • Westminster Abbey.

    Westminster Abbey

    2.77 MILES

    A splendid mixture of architectural styles, Westminster Abbey is considered the finest example of Early English Gothic. It's not merely a beautiful place…

  • Tate Modern museum on the southern bank of the River Thames.

    Tate Modern

    3.33 MILES

    One of London's most amazing attractions, Tate Modern is an outstanding modern- and contemporary-art gallery housed in the creatively revamped Bankside…

  • London Natural History Museum

    Natural History Museum

    3.62 MILES

    With its thunderous, animatronic dinosaur, riveting displays about planet earth, outstanding Darwin Centre and architecture straight from a Gothic fairy…

  • St. pauls cathedral with red double decker bus in London, United Kingdom

    St Paul's Cathedral

    3.76 MILES

    Sir Christopher Wren’s 300-year-old architectural masterpiece is a London icon. Towering over diminutive Ludgate Hill in a superb position that's been a…

  • The Tower of London

    Tower of London

    3.69 MILES

    Few parts of the UK are as steeped in history or as impregnated with legend and superstition as the titanic stonework of the Tower of London. Not only is…

  • Dusk view of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre on the banks of the River Thames in London

    Shakespeare's Globe

    3.38 MILES

    Seeing a play at Shakespeare's Globe – ideally standing under the open-air "wooden O" – is experiencing the playwright's work at its best and most…

  • Great Court, British Museum, Bloomsbury, London, England, United Kingdom, Europe

    British Museum

    4.08 MILES

    With almost six million visitors trooping through its doors annually, the British Museum in Bloomsbury, one of the oldest and finest museums in the world,…

View more attractions

Nearby Brixton, Peckham & South London attractions

1. Brixton Village & Market Row

0.17 MILES

This revitalised covered market, once the dilapidated 1930s Granville Arcade, has enjoyed an eye-catching renaissance. More than 130 traders have set up…

2. Brixton Windmill

0.63 MILES

Quite a sight (and terrific photo-op) and built for John Ashby in 1816, this is the closest windmill to central London still in existence. Later powered…

3. Dulwich Picture Gallery

1.59 MILES

The world’s first purpose-built public art gallery, the small Dulwich Picture Gallery was designed by architect Sir John Soane and opened in 1817 to house…

4. Beefeater Distillery

1.75 MILES

Beefeater, established in 1863, is the oldest gin distillery still producing in London. The company opens its factory to visitors on 90-minute tours,…

5. Dulwich Park

1.83 MILES

With its hectares of green space and much-loved bicycle hire putting fleets of novel, low-slung bikes under the feet of enthusiastic kids, Dulwich Park is…

6. Secret Intelligence Services

1.88 MILES

A post-modern ziggurat by the river colloquially known as 'Babylon-on-Thames' and 'Legoland', the home of MI6 was built in 1994. Rumour attests that a…

7. Battersea Power Station

1.96 MILES

Battersea Power Station is one of South London’s best-known monuments, and it's now being redeveloped into luxury flats and Apple's new London HQ. Built…

8. Pump House Gallery

2.15 MILES

Among the water and sporting facilities of Battersea Park, this space exhibits a variety of contemporary art, housed in a Victorian industrial pump house…