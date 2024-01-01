Ely Museum

Housed in the Old Gaol House, this quirky little museum appropriately features gruesome tableaux inside prisoners' cells, plus displays on the Romans, the Anglo-Saxons, the Long Barrow burial ground at nearby Haddlington, and the formation of the Fens. You are also initiated into the mysteries of old Ely trades such as leatherwork and eel-catching.

