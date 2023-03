Cambridge’s intensely atmospheric Round Church is one of only four such structures in England. It was built by the mysterious Knights Templar in 1130 and shelters an unusual circular nave ringed by chunky Norman pillars. The carved stone faces crowning the pillars bring the 12th century vividly to life. Guided walks take place Monday to Saturday at 2.15pm.

The church’s position on Bridge St reminds you of its original role – that of a chapel for pilgrims crossing the river.