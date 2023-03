An £11 million revamp has added high-tech contemporary-art galleries to much-loved Kettle's Yard. The big draw for many though will be the original collection still set in the home of HS 'Jim' Ede, a former curator at the Tate Gallery in London. Ede knocked three houses into one to create a quirky, intimate space in which to display a wealth of top-notch painting and sculpture, including works by Miró and Henry Moore, in a country-cottage atmosphere.