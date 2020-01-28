East Devon

From the heritage city of Exeter to rural idylls and spectacular shores, Devon’s eastern corner delivers it all. On the Jurassic Coast, wave-carved cliffs range from russet-red to creamy-white. In between sit long pebble beaches, genteel resorts and quaint fishing villages, perfect for hiking, kitesurfing, fishing or strolling along the prom. In history-rich Exeter, discover Roman walls, a fine cathedral and a lively arts scene. The snaking River Exe estuary is ripe for exploration by boat, bike or on foot. Behind the shore, rolling red-soil hills shelter tucked-away villages and stately homes, while the village of Topsham offers birdwatching, boat trips and foodie stops galore. It’s also a place to really experience local ways of life in action, whether at a livestock market, a village beach party or a rural pub.

Explore East Devon

  • Exeter Cathedral

    Magnificent in warm, honey-coloured stone, Exeter's cathedral is one of Devon’s most impressive ecclesiastical sights. Dating largely from the 12th and…

  • RAMM

    A fixture on the city's cultural scene since Victorian times, this hulking red-brick museum recently received a £24 million revamp. It's a treasure trove…

  • B

    Beer Quarry Caves

    Beer's creamy chalk cliffs hint at the presence of a seam of high-quality masonry material called Beer stone. It's been used in countless famous buildings…

  • Underground Passages

    Prepare to crouch down, don a hard hat and possibly get spooked in what is the only publicly accessible system of its kind in England. These medieval…

  • K

    Knightshayes Court

    For full-blown Victorian architectural excess, Knightshayes Court delivers in spades. It was designed by the eccentric architect William Burges for the…

  • D

    Donkey Sanctuary

    This irresistible attraction is home to around 400 donkeys, some rescued from mistreatment or neglect, others retired from working the beaches. Walkways…

  • Exeter Quay

    On fine sunny days the people of Exeter head to the quay. Cobbled paths lead between former warehouses that have been converted into antique shops, quirky…

  • Guildhall

    The earliest parts of Exeter's Guildhall date from 1330, making it the oldest municipal building still in use in the country. An ornate barrel roof arches…

  • Powderham Castle

    The historic home of the Earl of Devon, Powderham is a stately but still friendly place built in 1391 and remodelled in the Victorian era. A visit takes…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout East Devon.

