East Devon
From the heritage city of Exeter to rural idylls and spectacular shores, Devon’s eastern corner delivers it all. On the Jurassic Coast, wave-carved cliffs range from russet-red to creamy-white. In between sit long pebble beaches, genteel resorts and quaint fishing villages, perfect for hiking, kitesurfing, fishing or strolling along the prom. In history-rich Exeter, discover Roman walls, a fine cathedral and a lively arts scene. The snaking River Exe estuary is ripe for exploration by boat, bike or on foot. Behind the shore, rolling red-soil hills shelter tucked-away villages and stately homes, while the village of Topsham offers birdwatching, boat trips and foodie stops galore. It’s also a place to really experience local ways of life in action, whether at a livestock market, a village beach party or a rural pub.
Explore East Devon
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout East Devon.
See
Exeter Cathedral
Magnificent in warm, honey-coloured stone, Exeter's cathedral is one of Devon’s most impressive ecclesiastical sights. Dating largely from the 12th and…
See
RAMM
A fixture on the city's cultural scene since Victorian times, this hulking red-brick museum recently received a £24 million revamp. It's a treasure trove…
See
Beer Quarry Caves
Beer's creamy chalk cliffs hint at the presence of a seam of high-quality masonry material called Beer stone. It's been used in countless famous buildings…
See
Underground Passages
Prepare to crouch down, don a hard hat and possibly get spooked in what is the only publicly accessible system of its kind in England. These medieval…
See
Knightshayes Court
For full-blown Victorian architectural excess, Knightshayes Court delivers in spades. It was designed by the eccentric architect William Burges for the…
See
Donkey Sanctuary
This irresistible attraction is home to around 400 donkeys, some rescued from mistreatment or neglect, others retired from working the beaches. Walkways…
See
Exeter Quay
On fine sunny days the people of Exeter head to the quay. Cobbled paths lead between former warehouses that have been converted into antique shops, quirky…
See
Guildhall
The earliest parts of Exeter's Guildhall date from 1330, making it the oldest municipal building still in use in the country. An ornate barrel roof arches…
See
Powderham Castle
The historic home of the Earl of Devon, Powderham is a stately but still friendly place built in 1391 and remodelled in the Victorian era. A visit takes…