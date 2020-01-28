From the heritage city of Exeter to rural idylls and spectacular shores, Devon’s eastern corner delivers it all. On the Jurassic Coast, wave-carved cliffs range from russet-red to creamy-white. In between sit long pebble beaches, genteel resorts and quaint fishing villages, perfect for hiking, kitesurfing, fishing or strolling along the prom. In history-rich Exeter, discover Roman walls, a fine cathedral and a lively arts scene. The snaking River Exe estuary is ripe for exploration by boat, bike or on foot. Behind the shore, rolling red-soil hills shelter tucked-away villages and stately homes, while the village of Topsham offers birdwatching, boat trips and foodie stops galore. It’s also a place to really experience local ways of life in action, whether at a livestock market, a village beach party or a rural pub.