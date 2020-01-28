Looking like a cross between a lunar landing station and a James Bond villain's lair, the gigantic hemispherical greenhouses of the Eden Project have…
Devon & Cornwall
Welcome to the wild, wild west – a land of gorse-clad cliffs, booming surf, white sand and epic, widescreen skies.
World-Class Coastline
There's one aspect of the West Country that's impossible to miss – and that's its truly epic coastline. Bordered on three sides by sea, the combined coastlines of Devon and Cornwall stretch for more than 530 miles, encompassing every example of coastal scenery along the way: plunging cliffs, huge sandy bays, secluded coves, craggy headlands and postcard-pretty fishing villages aplenty. There's a beach to suit all tastes, whether you're here to laze in the sunshine, paddle in the blue or set out in search of the perfect wave. And while many areas are well-known, with a good map and an adventurous spirit, solitude is never too far away.
Living History
Whether it's the silhouette of a crumbling castle on a lonely hilltop, or the spectre of moody mine-stacks spiking the horizon, the region's history plays out wherever you look. From its long legacy of fishing and seafaring to its illustrious mining heritage, Devon and Cornwall are crammed with fascinating reminders of the past. You could while away your days exploring ancient hill-forts or mysterious stone circles, marvel at the ambition of the region's great gardens and country houses, or find yourself venturing inside a decommissioned tin mine, an underground telegraph station or even a working lighthouse.
The Great Outdoors
If you want to experience the region’s landscapes at their finest, get active. Hiking trails and cycling paths criss-cross the countryside, and the South West Coast Path winds its way through a kaleidoscope of coastal landscapes. But there are many more ways to get active: coasteering over rocky crags, kayaking down a wooded creek, paddle-boarding to a remote cove or stargazing under pitch-black night skies. And there's a wealth of wildlife to spot too, from Exmoor's wild deer to the Lizard's red-billed choughs – and you'll never forget your first glimpse of a wild dolphin or basking shark.
Foodie Feasts
Fantastic fish and farm-made cheeses, small-batch beers and world-class wines, Michelin-starred bistros and quirky beach cafes: Devon and Cornwall can now proudly claim to be one of Britain's most exciting places to eat and drink. There's a good reason several of the UK's top chefs have decided to make their home here – some of Britain's best produce can be found right on their doorstep. Whether it’s cracking open a fresh crab, barbecuing fish on the beach, picnicking on the cliffs or tucking into a traditional Cornish pasty, there’s a wealth of foodie experiences waiting out west.
Explore Devon & Cornwall
- Eden Project
Looking like a cross between a lunar landing station and a James Bond villain's lair, the gigantic hemispherical greenhouses of the Eden Project have…
- Lanhydrock
This magnificent manor, 2.5 miles southeast of Bodmin, offers a fascinating insight into Upstairs, Downstairs life in Victorian England. The house was…
- St Michael's Mount
Looming up in the middle of Mount's Bay and connected to the mainland at Marazion via a cobbled causeway, this abbey-crowned island is an unforgettable…
- Tate St Ives
After an 18-month, multimillion-pound refit, St Ives' most illustrious gallery reopened its doors, complete with a monumental exhibition space that's been…
- TTresco Abbey Garden
Tresco's key attraction – and one of Scilly's must-see gems – is this subtropical estate, laid out in 1834 on the site of a 12th-century Benedictine…
- Kynance Cove
A mile north of Lizard Point, this National Trust–owned inlet is an absolute showstopper, studded with craggy offshore islands rising out of searingly…
- Exeter Cathedral
Magnificent in warm, honey-coloured stone, Exeter's cathedral is one of Devon’s most impressive ecclesiastical sights. Dating largely from the 12th and…
- Tintagel Castle
Famous as the supposed birthplace of King Arthur, Tintagel's epic clifftop castle has been occupied since Roman times and once served as a residence for…
- Greenway
High on Devon’s must-see list, the captivating summer home of crime writer Agatha Christie sits beside the placid River Dart. Part-guided tours allow you…
