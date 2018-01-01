Welcome to Suez Canal
Although the area is often bypassed by all but the most rampant supertanker-spotters, anyone with an interest in Egypt’s modern history will enjoy the crumbs of former finery on display. And while the Canal zone may have no vast ruins or mammoth temples, there’s a slower pace to life here that will be appreciated by those travelling with time up their sleeve.
Overnight Trip to Saint Catherine Monastery
Day 1:Meet your guide in your hotel at the lobby (they will be holding a sign with your name). You will then head to Saint Catherine. On the way you will travel under the Suez Canal which is the famous canal between Africa and Asia. You will stop for lunch at a local restaurant, and finally arrive to St. Catherine area. Then check in your hotel and have some rest. Dinner is includedDay 2:At 2am you will have to get ready to climb the mountain where Moses received the Ten Commandments, accompanied by a local Bedouin guide. Once you descend, you will meet your guide who will give you a guided tour of the monastery and then show you the burning bush. Afterwards you will be transferred to your hotel in Cairo.
Shore Excursion: Cairo Day Tour from Port Said
Pick up from Port Said port and drive to Cairo to spend a full day excursion to Cairo to visit the Egyptian Museum of antiquities which has a valuable collections of 5000 years old artifacts and monuments including the treasures of boy King Tut Ankh Amun. You will also visit the Great Giza Pyramids of Cheops, Chephren and Mykerinos. Moving down the valley you will have a close look at the Sphinx which is a huge funeral complex with a lion's body and head of King Chephren. Then you will visit the Citadel of Salah El Din which contains many valuable monuments such as the mosque of Soliman Pasha, Alabaster mosque of Mohamed Ali and Joeh's wells.Finally you will have the opportunity to stroll the famous Khan El Khalili Bazaar and its districts which sells all sort of oriental merchandize and spices. You will have the opportunity to shop brassware, perfumes, leather products, gold and silver. copper all displayed in glittering way that will take you back to the Alaadin era. Lunch will be served at a local restaurant and at the end you will be driven back to Port Said.
Cairo and Alexandria Tours from Port Said
Day 1 : Port Said, Cairo Day Tour your guide and manager will be waiting for you outside the Cruise docking spot. They will be holding a sign showing your name. It will be quite easy for you to identify them.Then you will proceed to your vehicle and start your tour. your guide will talk to you not only about history of ancient Egypt, but also about modern Egypt, Life, religion, politics and all aspects of Life in the country. It takes 3 hours approx to reach Cairo from port said your tour begin by visiting The Pyramids of Cheops, Chephren and Mykerinus. Then visit The Great Sphinx which is The head of Pharaoh with a lion’s body Then drive to panorama area to take memorable photos of the three pyramids together, a visit to the valley temple is included to this tour . Later, visit the Egyptian Museum where you can see the fabulous treasures of the king Tutankhamen, enjoy Lunch at local restaurant, drive to your Hotel in Cairo, optional Tours to Enjoy dinner Cruise or enjoy Sound and Light Show at Giza Pyramids, overnight in Cairo Hotel. Day 2 : Alexandria Day Tour After Breakfast you will be transferred by A/C van to start your Alexandria Day Tour, enjoy Catacomb which dates back to the early Roman Period, Quetbay Citadel, then enjoy Alexandria library from outside, Lunch at local restaurant, back to your Cruise at Alexandria Port. Your overnight trip from Alexandria, has been designed to help you enjoy the maximum amount of Egypt with the least amount of time.
Private tour to Pyramids and Lunch Cruise from Port Said
your guide and manager will be waiting for you outside the Cruise docking spot. They will be holding a sign showing your name. It will be quite easy for you to identify them. Then you will proceed to your vehicle and start your tour. your guide will talk to you not only about history of ancient Egypt, but also about modern Egypt, Life, religion, politics and all aspects of Life in the country. The journey from Port Said to Cairo will take (Approx. 3 Hours). visit The Pyramids of Cheops, Chephren and Mykerinus. Then visit The Great Sphinx which is The head of Pharaoh with a lion’s body Then drive to panorama area to take memorable photos of the three pyramids together, the tour also includes a visit to the valley temple. Then you will enjoy lunch at 5 stars Nile cruise sailing for approx. 2 Hours from 15:30 P.m to17:30 Pm., international music & folklor show included, Finally you will stop at a Papyrus Institute where you will have the opportunity to shop for souvenirs of Cairo and Egypt, at the end of pyramids tour drive back to Port Said to catch your ship.
Private Day tour to Pyramids Saqqara Dahshur from Port Said
your guide and manager will be waiting for you outside the Cruise docking spot. They will be holding a sign showing your name. It will be quite easy for you to identify them. Then you will proceed to your vehicle and start your tour. your guide will talk to you not only about history of ancient Egypt, but also about modern Egypt, Life, religion, politics and all aspects of Life in the country. it takes 3 hours approx to reach cairo from port said. visit The Pyramids of Cheops, Chephren and Mykerinus. Then visit The Great Sphinx which is The head of Pharaoh with a lion’s body Then drive to panorama area to take memorable photos of the three pyramids together, the tour also includes a visit to the valley temple, relish a fine lunch at local restaurant then Continue to Saqqara, visit the step Pyramids of Zoer, the world’s oldest major stone structure, then move to explore Khan El Khalili bazaar, at the end of your Pyramids and Saqqara Tours from Portsaid, drive back to your Cruise Ship
Day Tour to Giza pyramids with Camel riding from port said
Meet your tour guide in-front of your ship holding sign on it your name then you will start your tour drive to Cairo to see the two famous places in Cairo then you will arrive to Giza pyramids which are the famous pyramids for the Pharaohs in Egypt who ruled Egypt during the old kingdom then you will be head to sphinx by the way your guide will organize for you 30 minutes to ride camel around Giza In our way to the city we will stop to take some pictures for Nile river and some huge building for the city after that you will have your lunch then then you will drive back to the port again