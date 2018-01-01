Cairo and Alexandria Tours from Port Said

Day 1 : Port Said, Cairo Day Tour your guide and manager will be waiting for you outside the Cruise docking spot. They will be holding a sign showing your name. It will be quite easy for you to identify them.Then you will proceed to your vehicle and start your tour. your guide will talk to you not only about history of ancient Egypt, but also about modern Egypt, Life, religion, politics and all aspects of Life in the country. It takes 3 hours approx to reach Cairo from port said your tour begin by visiting The Pyramids of Cheops, Chephren and Mykerinus. Then visit The Great Sphinx which is The head of Pharaoh with a lion’s body Then drive to panorama area to take memorable photos of the three pyramids together, a visit to the valley temple is included to this tour . Later, visit the Egyptian Museum where you can see the fabulous treasures of the king Tutankhamen, enjoy Lunch at local restaurant, drive to your Hotel in Cairo, optional Tours to Enjoy dinner Cruise or enjoy Sound and Light Show at Giza Pyramids, overnight in Cairo Hotel. Day 2 : Alexandria Day Tour After Breakfast you will be transferred by A/C van to start your Alexandria Day Tour, enjoy Catacomb which dates back to the early Roman Period, Quetbay Citadel, then enjoy Alexandria library from outside, Lunch at local restaurant, back to your Cruise at Alexandria Port. Your overnight trip from Alexandria, has been designed to help you enjoy the maximum amount of Egypt with the least amount of time.