Ras Mohammed National Park
About 20km west of Sharm El Sheikh on the road from Al Tor lies the headland of Ras Mohammed National Park, named by local fishers for a cliff that resembles a man’s profile. The waters surrounding the peninsula are considered the jewel in the crown of the Red Sea. The park is visited annually by more than 50,000 visitors, enticed by the prospect of marvelling at some of the world’s most spectacular coral-reef ecosystems, including a profusion of coral species and teeming marine life. Most, if not all, of the Red Sea’s 1000 species of fish can be seen in the park’s waters, including sought-after pelagics, such as hammerheads, manta rays and whale sharks.
Ras Mohammed occupies a total of 480 sq km of land and sea, including the desert in and around the ras (headland), Tiran Island, and the shoreline between Sharm El Sheikh harbour and Nabq Protectorate.
Explore Ras Mohammed National Park
- SShark & Jolanda Reefs
This two-for-one special off the southern tip of Ras Mohammed is among the most famous dives in the Red Sea and rated one of the top five dives in the…
- SShark Observatory
This dive site, underneath the promontory of the same name, takes its name from the fact that whale sharks can occasionally be sighted while diving here…
- MMangrove Channel
Green arrows lead to Ras Mohammed's Mangrove Channel, one of the most northerly mangrove forests in the world. Nearby, you can see huge cracks (one of the…
- MMain Beach
Aptly named Main Beach gets crowded with day trippers from Sharm El Sheikh, but with its vertical coral walls just offshore, it remains one of the best…
- SShark Observatory Clifftop
This clifftop area, near Main Beach, has views over the dive-site area known as the Shark Observatory. Despite the name, you would be very lucky to spot a…
- RRas Za’atir
Off the south lip of the mouth of Marsa Bareika, marking the start of the Ras Mohammed wall, Ras Za’atir has a series of caves and overhangs where black…
- KKhashaba Beach
From Ras Mohammed visitors centre, a pink-signposted track leads to pretty Khashaba Beach, which has a designated camping area (permit necessary) nearby.
- MMarsa Bareika Beach
Yellow arrows point the way to the sandy beaches and calm waters of Marsa Bareika, an excellent spot for snorkelling and safe for children.
- AAqaba Beach
A track (with brown arrows) leads to Aqaba Beach. Just offshore is the Eel Garden dive site, named after an eel colony 20m down.
