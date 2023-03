Uruba Palace was once the grand Heliopolis Palace hotel, opened in 1910 and graced by the likes of King Albert I of Belgium. During the world wars the British appropriated it for use as a military hospital. In the 1960s the hotel closed and during the 1980s then-President Mubarak revamped this plush pad to use as the official presidential palace. Today, it continues this role under President Sisi and only visiting notables get to gawk at its regal interiors.