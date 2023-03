Enclosed by a stone wall midway between Barquq’s Mausoleum and the Mosque of Qaitbey is the funerary complex of Barsbey, who ruled from 1422 to 1438. Most of the compound is crumbling, but the dome of his mausoleum is carved with a beautiful star pattern, and there is some fine marble flooring and an ivory-inlay minbar (pulpit in a mosque). The guard will let you in for baksheesh.