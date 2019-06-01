Midan Al Hussein

The square between the two venerated mosques of Al Azhar and Sayyidna Al Hussein was one of the focal points of Mamluk Cairo and remains an important space at feast times, particularly on Ramadan evenings and during the moulids (religious festivals) of Hussein and the Prophet Mohammed. The square is a popular meeting place, and the restaurants (mains LE30 to LE120) with outdoor seating on the western side, at the entrance to the khan, are often packed with equal parts locals and tourists.