Sharia Al Gamaliyya was the heart of a trading district in medieval Cairo, and a major thoroughfare. Today it's more like a back alley with a real local residential feel. At its southern end, running off Midan Al Hussein, many facades above the shopfronts are obscured by webs of restorers’ wooden scaffolding. Heading north, one completed project is the 1408 Mosque of Gamal Ad Din, cleaned up to reveal a row of shops below, the rent from which contributed to the mosque’s upkeep.

Right at the northern end of the street is the Wikala of Sultan Qaitbey which was undergoing an extensive restoration at the time of research. Through the scaffolding though you can still admire the fine entranceway of this large Mamluk-era merchant's inn.