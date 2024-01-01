Qasr Beshtak

Cairo

At the Sabil-Kuttab of Kathkuda, take the little alleyway that leads to Qasr Beshtak (Palace of Amir Beshtak), a rare example of 14th-century domestic architecture originally five floors high. The main hall here (which is occasionally used as a concert venue) has been beautifully restored.

Nearby Cairo attractions

1. Sabil-Kuttab of Abdel Rahman Katkhuda

0.01 MILES

The Sabil-Kuttab of Abdel Rahman Katkhuda is one of the iconic structures of Islamic Cairo, depicted in scores of paintings and lithographs. Building this…

2. Hammam Inal

0.02 MILES

One of the few well restored examples of Cairo's once vibrant hammam (bathhouse) culture, the Hammam Inal dates from 1456. The marble-clad central room is…

3. Egyptian Textile Museum

0.04 MILES

The only one of its kind in the Middle East, this interesting museum features textiles from ancient Egypt and the Roman, Coptic and Islamic eras. The…

4. Madrassa & Mausoleum of Barquq

0.05 MILES

Sultan Barquq seized power in 1382, when Egypt was reeling from plague and famine; his Sufi school was completed four years later. Enter through the bold…

6. Mosque of Al Aqmar

0.07 MILES

This petite mosque, the oldest in Egypt with a stone facade, was built in 1125 by one of the last Fatimid caliphs. Several features appear here that…

7. Wikala Al Bazara

0.08 MILES

This is one of about 20 remaining wikala (merchants’ inn) in the medieval city, down from about 360 in the 17th century, when this one was built. All were…

8. Bein Al Qasreen

0.09 MILES

The section of Sharia Al Muizz north of Khan Al Khalili’s gold district is called Bein Al Qasreen (Palace Walk), a reminder of the Fatimid-era palace…