This is one of about 20 remaining wikala (merchants’ inn) in the medieval city, down from about 360 in the 17th century, when this one was built. All were built to the same plan: storerooms and stables surrounding a courtyard, with guestrooms for traders on the upper floors. Heavy front gates (check out the inlaid-wood door lock, and the anachronistic Lancashire fire badge) protected the merchandise at night. Climb upon the roof for the view.