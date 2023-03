This petite mosque, the oldest in Egypt with a stone facade, was built in 1125 by one of the last Fatimid caliphs. Several features appear here that became part of the mosque builders’ essential vocabulary, including muqarna (decorative stalactite-type stone carvings) vaulting and the ribbing in the hooded arch. If you climb to the roof, you’ll have a great view along the Bein Al Qasreen section of Sharia Al Muizz Li Din Allah.