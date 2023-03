The only one of its kind in the Middle East, this interesting museum features textiles from ancient Egypt and the Roman, Coptic and Islamic eras. The collection starts at the very beginning, with Pharaonic diapers, and moves on through beautifully embroidered Coptic tunics and great embroidered qiswat (the panels that adorn the Kaaba in Mecca). It’s a small museum, but well worth a peek for anyone with an affinity for weaving and fabric.