Built by a son of Sultan Barquq, whose great madrassa and mausoleum stand on Bein Al Qasreen, this tomb complex was completed in 1411 because Barquq wished to be buried near some particular illustrious Sufi sheikhs. The khanqah (Sufi monastery) is a fortress-like building with high, sheer facades and twin minarets and domes, the largest stone domes in Cairo. Inside, the ceilings are painted in mesmerising red-and-black geometric patterns.