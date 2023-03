Built with help from North Korean artists, the October War Panorama is a mem­orial to the 1973 ‘victory’ over Israel. A large 3D mural and diorama depicts the Egyptian forces' breaching of the Bar Lev Line on the Suez Canal, while a stirring commentary (in Arabic only) recounts the heroic victories. Interestingly it skips over the successful Israeli counterattacks. Both sides accepted a UN-brokered ceasefire, and Sinai was returned by negotiation six years later.