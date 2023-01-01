Museum of Modern Egyptian Art

This vast collection of 20th- and 21st-century Egyptian art is set in the green, well-groomed Gezira Exhibition Grounds, across from the Cairo Opera House. The museum’s highlights are Mahmoud Mukhtar’s deco-elegant bronze Bride of the Nile, along with Mahmoud Said’s painting Al Madina (The City, 1937). The museum was partially open (just the ground floor gallery; hence the free entry) due to ongoing restoration at the time of research. It's well worth a peek though if you're into art.

Also within the Gezira Exhibition Grounds are the Hanager Arts Centre and the Palace of arts, but they were both closed for maintenance on our last visit.