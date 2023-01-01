Mahmoud Mukhtar Museum

Mukhtar (1891–1934) was the sculptor laureate of independent Egypt, responsible for Saad Zaghloul on the nearby roundabout and the Egypt Reawakening monument outside the Cairo Zoo. Collected in this little-visited museum, his work ranges from tiny caricatures (look for Ibn Al Balad, a spunky city kid) to life-size portraits. Mukhtar’s tomb sits in the basement. The museum was closed for renovation when we last visited, though we were assured that it would reopen soon.

When open, the museum also houses some interesting temporary exhibitions.