One of several formal gardens in the Gezira area that are popular strolling spots for couples in the evening. This one’s small, but adjacent to the Nile, and also nice during the day as it has plenty of shade from palm trees and vine-covered pergolas. Across Midan Saad Zaghloul, on the southwest side, is the entrance to the grandly named Garden of Freedom and Friendship, much larger but without the river views.