Welcome to Abu Simbel
Top experiences in Abu Simbel
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Recent articles
Abu Simbel activities
Private 9-Night Cairo: Nile Cruise, Pyramids, Luxor with 5-Star Hotels
Day 1: Cairo (no meals)Your representative meet you at Cairo airport, You'll transfer to your 5-star hotel in a private, air-conditioned vehicle. Day 2: Cairo (B, L)breakfast at your hotel, the first stop is Saqqara, home to the oldest of the pyramids, After lunch, you'll visit the famous Giza Pyramids, , before taking a close-up look at the Sphinx, and exploring the Valley Temple.Day 3: Cairo – Luxor (B, L, D)After breakfast, you'll transfer to Cairo airport to catch a flight to Luxor. On arrival, you'll travel to your luxury Nile cruise ship in an air-conditioned vehicle, checking in in time for lunch on board. After lunch, visit the East Bank, and the massive temple complex of Karnak, as well as Luxor Temple. On board the ship, enjoy afternoon tea, a belly dance show, and dinner. Day 4: Luxor – Edfu (B, L, D)After breakfast on board, visit the West Bank of Luxor, . You'll visit the Valley of the Kings, and explore three classic royal tombs , before driving to the vast cliff-cut Temple of Hatshepsut, and embarking for Edfu. Enjoy lunch, afternoon tea, the captain's welcome cocktail party, dinner, and dancing on board. Day 5: Edfu – Kom Ombo (B, L, D)Enjoy breakfast on board before disembarking for a horse and carriage ride to Edfu Temple, and a tour of its mighty pylons and courtyards. After lunch on board, set sail for Kom Ombo, , dinner, and overnight on board. Day 6: Kom Ombo – Aswan (B, L, D)After breakfast, you'll visit Kom Ombo Temple, before setting sail for Aswan. Enjoy lunch on board in Aswan, then experience the highlights of Aswan: the Aswan High Dam, the unfinished Obelisk, the Temple of Philae, and a felucca sailing boat ride around Elephantine Island. Day 7: Aswan – Cairo (B)Disembark after breakfast for your transfer to Aswan airport, you'll fly to Cairo and transfer to your hotel. T, or opt for an optional day tour out of Aswan to the temples built by Ramses II at Abu Simbel. Day 8: Alexandria Day tour (B, L)Breakfast, board a private, for the 3-hour drive to Alexandria. Discover Egypt's second city and its ancient heritage, including the Catacombs, Pompey's Pillar, the Royal Palace of King Farouk, and the Bibliotheca Alexandrina. Day 9: City Tour (B, L)Breakfast, meet your guide to drive to the Egyptian Museum, including the famous death mask of Tutankhamen , you'll discover medieval Cairo, including the Coptic Christian Hanging Church, Khan el-Khalili bazaar, and Sharia al-Muizz li-Din Allah Street. Overnight in Cairo. Day 10: Departure (B)Breakfast transfer to Cairo airport for your international flight.
12 Days Luxury Egypt tours (Cairo, Nile cruise and Alexandria)
Day 1: (FRI) Arrival Our representative will meet You'll transfer to your 5-star hotel in a private, air-conditioned vehicle. [No meals] Day 2: (SAT) Pyramids tour breakfast then start your tour visit Giza complex Pyramids lunch, then drive south to Saqara to visit the step pyramids back to your hotel [B, L]Day 3: (SUN) City tour breakfast start visit the Egyptian museum then visit the oldest part of Cairo where you can see the hanging church, lunch then drive to Khan El Khailily market back to the hotel . [B, L]Day 4: (MON) Flight to Luxor – East bank Breakfast ,transfer to Cairo airport to catch your flight to Luxor. arrival, travel to your luxury Nile cruise ship , checking in lunch on board. visit Luxor's East Bank, the massive temple complex of Karnak, and Luxor Temple. [B, L, D]Day 5: (TUE) West Bank breakfast, hot air balloon ride then visit the West Bank of Luxor, You'll visit the Valley of the Kings, explore three classic royal tombs (please note that an extra fee is payable for a visit to King Tutankhamen's Tomb), before driving to the vast cliff-cut Temple of Hatshepsut, and embarking for Edfu. lunch, dinner on board. [B, L, D]Day 6: (WED) Edfu Temple – Kom ombo temple breakfast disembarking for a horse and carriage ride to Edfu Temple, a tour of its mighty pylons and courtyards. lunch on board, set sail for Kom Ombo, dinner. [B, L, D]Day 7: (THU) Aswan Tour Aswan, breakfast start your day tour to visit Philae temple by motor boat on the Nile as that temple located on an Island then visit the High Dam, lunch, do Island Felucca trip [B, L, D]Day 8: (FRI) Disembarkation -Abu simbel by flight morning Disembark after breakfast for your transfer to Aswan airport, where you'll fly to Abu Simbel for a day tour visit the temples built by Ramses II at Abu Simbel. , Fly back to Cairo, transfer to your hotel. . [B]Day 9: (SAT) Free time Free day in Cairo- Overnight [B]Day 10: (SUN) Alexandria breakfast, a car for the 3-hour drive to Alexandria, check into Four Seasons San Stefano hotel. [B]Day 11: (MON) Alexandria day tour breakfast, today a tour to the Catacombs, Pompey's Pillar, the Royal Palace , and the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, t Lunch at Seas food restaurant, drive back to Cairo, check into Le Meriden airport hotel. Overnight in Cairo. [B, L]Day 12: (TUE) departure Breakfast transfer to Cairo airport for your international flight. [B]
7-Night Cairo, Luxor, Aswan & Abu Simbel overland tour
Day 1 Cairo - Arrival : Arrival Cairo, our representative will meet and assist you through Passport Control and Customs. Transfer to your hotel, free time to recover from jet-lag, and overnightDay 2 Cairo : Breakfast, Full day tour to visit the Pyramids of Giza, once considered one of the Seven Wonders of the World; the mysterious great Sphinx with a lion's body, continue on the Memphis, see the first pharaoh to wear the double crown of Upper and Lower Egypt. After lunch we'll visit Sakkara and the famous Step Pyramid of Zoser, Overnight Cairo (B.L)Optional : Enter one of the three Pyramids at Giza. Day 3 Cairo - Luxor : Breakfast. Full-day sightseeing tour to the Egyptian Museum of Antiquities with the largest collection of Egyptian art in the world. Lunch, followed by visiting medieval Cairo including the Citadel of Saladin, the Mohammed Ali and Sultan Hassan Mosques and the famous Khan el Khalili Bazaar. Lunch. Evening flight to Luxor, check into hotel, Overnight Luxor. (B.L).Optional: Visit the Mummies section of the Museum. Day 4 Luxor : Breakfast, your tour begins with Visit the West bank of the Nile to see the Valley of the Kings and Queens, the Temples of Hathshipsut at Dier El Bahary and the Colossi of Memmon . Overnight at your hotel. (B).Optional : Enter the tomb of Tutankhamon and/or Nefertari - Experience the Sound and Light Show at Karnak Temple - Hot Air BalloonDay 5 Luxor - Aswan : Breakfast at your hotel. Tour to the East bank of the Nile where you will visit the Luxor and Karnak Temples. transfer to Aswan by AC van “3 hours drive”. Upon arrival in Aswan you will be transferred to your hotel. Overnight in Aswan. (B).Optional : Sound and Light show at Phiale temple - Nubian village visitDay 6 Aswan : After breakfast your tour includes all the monuments of this lovely city, including the relocated temple at Philae, the High Dam, and trip around the island by felucca. Overnight in Aswan (B)Optional : Attend the evening Sound and Light show at Philae TempleDay 7 Aswan – Abu Simbel - Cairo : Breakfast, Visit the temples of Nefertari and Ramses at Abu Simbel by AC van, with your tour guide and have lunch there at a Nubian style restaurant, drive back to Aswan, flight to Cairo, transfer to hotel, Overnight Cairo . (B, L).Day 8 Cairo - Final Departure : Breakfast, Transfer to Cairo airport, for your final flight (B).