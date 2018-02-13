7-Night Cairo, Luxor, Aswan & Abu Simbel overland tour

Day 1 Cairo - Arrival : Arrival Cairo, our representative will meet and assist you through Passport Control and Customs. Transfer to your hotel, free time to recover from jet-lag, and overnightDay 2 Cairo : Breakfast, Full day tour to visit the Pyramids of Giza, once considered one of the Seven Wonders of the World; the mysterious great Sphinx with a lion's body, continue on the Memphis, see the first pharaoh to wear the double crown of Upper and Lower Egypt. After lunch we'll visit Sakkara and the famous Step Pyramid of Zoser, Overnight Cairo (B.L)Optional : Enter one of the three Pyramids at Giza. Day 3 Cairo - Luxor : Breakfast. Full-day sightseeing tour to the Egyptian Museum of Antiquities with the largest collection of Egyptian art in the world. Lunch, followed by visiting medieval Cairo including the Citadel of Saladin, the Mohammed Ali and Sultan Hassan Mosques and the famous Khan el Khalili Bazaar. Lunch. Evening flight to Luxor, check into hotel, Overnight Luxor. (B.L).Optional: Visit the Mummies section of the Museum. Day 4 Luxor : Breakfast, your tour begins with Visit the West bank of the Nile to see the Valley of the Kings and Queens, the Temples of Hathshipsut at Dier El Bahary and the Colossi of Memmon . Overnight at your hotel. (B).Optional : Enter the tomb of Tutankhamon and/or Nefertari - Experience the Sound and Light Show at Karnak Temple - Hot Air BalloonDay 5 Luxor - Aswan : Breakfast at your hotel. Tour to the East bank of the Nile where you will visit the Luxor and Karnak Temples. transfer to Aswan by AC van “3 hours drive”. Upon arrival in Aswan you will be transferred to your hotel. Overnight in Aswan. (B).Optional : Sound and Light show at Phiale temple - Nubian village visitDay 6 Aswan : After breakfast your tour includes all the monuments of this lovely city, including the relocated temple at Philae, the High Dam, and trip around the island by felucca. Overnight in Aswan (B)Optional : Attend the evening Sound and Light show at Philae TempleDay 7 Aswan – Abu Simbel - Cairo : Breakfast, Visit the temples of Nefertari and Ramses at Abu Simbel by AC van, with your tour guide and have lunch there at a Nubian style restaurant, drive back to Aswan, flight to Cairo, transfer to hotel, Overnight Cairo . (B, L).Day 8 Cairo - Final Departure : Breakfast, Transfer to Cairo airport, for your final flight (B).