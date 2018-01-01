Welcome to The Oriente
Exploring the Oriente gives you the unforgettable experience of seeing the natural world up close and personal: you can become immersed in it here in a way not even possible on the Galápagos. But this region is not just jungle. Ecuador's best thermal spa, its most spectacular waterfall, its most active volcanoes and its most formidable white-water rapids also await.
Top experiences in The Oriente
Rafting in Tena- Ecuador
The trip starts at 9am in Tena City, we pick you up from your hotel/hostel previously we take all the necessary equipment with.We then head to the LLanganates Nacional Park and after around 45 minutes we arrive at Cando, a local Kichwa community in the jungle.Your guide then gives you the equipment (life jackets, helmets, paddles, etc.) and a full safety talk on the banks of the river and demonstrates the paddling techniques needed for maintenance the group safety during the activity. Once everyone is ready the boat, you’ll set off with your guide and soon come to, Pimpilala – one of the biggest adrenaline rushes of the trip. The fun continues as you splash through waves of white-water, exploring jungle canyons and taking a dip in the refreshing waters of the river as you go.During the trip we stop at a beach by the river for a delicious picnic lunch.As the trip ends, we bring the rafts to the side of the river, where the driver is waiting with dry clothes and some snacks and drinks.And after 10 Minutes we arrive in Tena city were we take you to your hotel and finish the Activity.
Amazon Experience 3 days in Cotococha Lodge
Day 1 You will be picked up at your hotel in Quito to travel to Tena. On our way to Tena we pass a small mountain village, called Papallacta which is famous for its thermal pools. Here we will make a stop and enjoy the pool. The trip then continues to the lodge, which is about half an hour from Tena, where you arrive in the afternoon. Here you can relax for a while in our pool or in our beautiful spacious bungalow. A delicious dinner will be served in a romantic candlelight-setting at the attractively decorated restaurant. Afterwards, we will be relaxing ourselves around the elegant fireplace, to coordinate and discuss next day’s activities with the local crew. You’ll feel absolutely comfortable in this lovely peacefull setting filled with nightly sights and sounds of the Amazon jungle. Day 2 After breakfast, we depart by canoe upstream for ten minutes, arriving to a small shore where we begin a fun and thrilling one hour walk, marveling ourselves with the jungle’s secondary forest diverse flora and fauna. After our short hike, we’ll find ourselves in a breathtaking cascade “La Cascada de Latas” where we will take a refreshing bath in its clear crystal waters and enjoy the surrounding views, which, mixed with the jungle sounds, makes it an unforgettable experience. We return along the same way to have lunch at the lodge. However, you have the possibility to go back by canoe or take an exciting tube ride along the Napo River back to the lodge. After lunch we put on our rubber boots to start an exciting walk in the jungle’s primary forest ready to find the secret wonders of the mysterious hidden jungle, finding amazing plant species with medicinal properties, which will be explained in detail by our expert native guide: their characteristics and how the jungle inhabitants used them in ancient times. We’ll also observe a great variety of insects, small groups of monkeys weaving around the giant trees; though we will need some luck to observe them, that’s why we must stay very quiet to admire these beautiful creatures. Dozens of curious colourful birds tag along with us during our walk whistling enchanted notes delighting our senses. After about three hours of walking we will arrive at the Lodge again. At night, a delicious dinner will be served and there is the possibility to do an exciting night walk, when you will observe many night insects. Afterwards, it’s time for a good and peacefull rest delighted by the nightly sounds of the jungle.The other option for the afternoon is to visit a local community, living close to the lodge and to see some traditions and daily activities of the indigenous people. Day 3 After breakfast, we will have to prepare our return trip. You can decide if you want to the guide to drop you off at your hotel in Quito or in Baños. End of the program.
Private Tour: Whitewater Rafting in the Amazon
Meet your guide in your Tena hotel lobby at 8:30am and begin the 45 minute drive to the rapids. Pass through the indigenous communities of Pano and Bajo Talag along the way and observe the locals in their daily lives. Upon your arrival in the jungle, your guides will give a briefing regarding safety. The first few rapids are easy and will help you get comfortable before you get to the first big rapid, Pimpilala. Jatun Yacu is generally known to have exciting rapids followed by a calm pool before the next set of rapids. This allows for relaxing and even a short swim to cool off on a hot day between rapids. At about the half way point, you will stop at a small beach for a riverside lunch. Taste the delicious and famous banana bread while you are there. After lunch, you will continue down the river for about 2 more hours before heading out in Puerto Napo. The drive back to the office from Puerto Napo will be approximately 10 minutes.
Rafting Jatun Yacu River Class III - FULL DAY
ITINERARY08:00 | Hotel Pick Up08:00-08:45 | Transfer to River Entrance (Cando Community)08:45-09:00 | Safety Talk09:15 | Rafting Starts!10:30 | Water Break & Picture Time at Iloculin12:00-13:00 | Lunch, Games, and Guided Visit to “Shandia” Community13:00-15:00 | Rafting15:15 | Exit in Puerto Napo and Hotel TransferADVENTURE DESCRIPTIONOur adventure in the Jatun Yacu river will offer you an unforgettable experience in the 7-8 hours spent with Kayak Ecuador. Jumping on a raft with us and feeling the adrenaline of running this class III river will remind you why you are alive.Our carefully selected guides will make you laugh and enjoy every part of the day while also keep you feeling safe and at ease. The natural beauty you are surrounded in all day from the crystal clear water to the colorful orchids blooming on the mountain sides will leave you in awe. While some parts of the river pump you full of energy, other parts are smooth and relaxing allowing you to float calmly down the river.You will also have the opportunity to stop on an island and meet and interact with a Kichwa community which is a unique experience that you can only get here in the Amazon.By the end of the day, you will feel satisfied with your experience and feel as though you got to understand the nature and culture of this area in such a short time.
Rafting Jondachi River Class IV - FULL DAY
ITINERARY07:30 | Hotel Pick Up07:30-08:00 | Transfer to River Entrance (Mondayacu Community)08:00-09:30 | Trekking09:30-10:00 | Guided Visit to “The Gran Cañón”10:15 | Safety Talk10:30 | Rafting Starts!12:30-13:30 | Lunch13:30-16:00 | Rafting16:15 | Exit in Santo Domingo Community and Hotel TransferADVENTURE DESCRIPTIONSimply due to the fact that there are very few places on earth with the stunning scenery and level of biodiversity that can be seen while trekking and rafting in the Jondachi and Hollín rivers provides a singular experience. The full day adventure will keep you amazed between the jungle trek, the swimming, the class IV rapids, and being engulfed in bright green Amazonian vegetation.The plants, flowers, insects, and animals seen and talked about on the jungle trek is an educational experience that you can’t see or get anywhere else. Jumping and swimming in the refreshing waters of el Gran Cañon while being surrounded by untouched jungle makes you feel like you are in a movie because the beauty feels unreal.Both rivers provide their own type of excitement. The Jondachi river is one of the most beautiful rivers in the world because of its clear water, surrounding canyons, and smooth granite rocks. The Hollín river has even more character with grander rapids, bigger water, and more adrenaline while also providing recovery pools for swimming and relaxing. Not to mention, all rivers that feed into these two rivers come in the form of waterfalls, so there is no shortage of beautiful waterfalls of all shapes and sizes to be seen while rafting.The lunch had is no exception to the fun because we stop in the middle of the river/jungle to eat, which is sure to be a memorable experience. On top of the enthusiastic, professional, and knowledgeable guides, the friends that you make on the trip adds to the overall enjoyment of the rafting experience.
Kayak Trip Deluxe Class III & IV - 7 days 7 rivers
ITINERARYDAY 1 | Hotel/Airport Pick Up and Transfer to Tena. Kayak selection & Briefing. Optional Run the Afternoon + Welcome DinnerDAY 2 | Descent of Jatun Yacu River & Napo RiverDAY 3 | Descent of Misahuallí RiverDAY 4 | Descent of Jondachi RiverDAY 5 | Descent of Piatúa RiverDAY 6 | Descent of Cosanga RiverDAY 7 | Descent of Quijos River & Transfer to QuitoADVENTURE DESCRIPTIONEcuador is one of the very few spots in the world where you can run so many rivers in such few days. With this advantage we dive right in with our guests who want to experience all that our rivers have to offer. With that being said, our trips are specialized to the needs of the group and the rivers are determined by group ability. If groups want to focus on progressing, we can work on technique, but if they just want to run different rivers, we provide that as well. We are always flexible with the goals and desires of the group. We also provide photo and video footage of different runs through the rivers so clients can take this home as a memory.Not only is it amazing for experienced kayakers to come and paddle in Ecuador's best and most beautiful rivers, but we keep things outside of the water exciting too. Since we are a local company and all of our staff lives in the area, we know the coolest places in town to eat and hang out which is guaranteed to enhance this experience. We provide opportunities for guests to learn new things about the region and meet new people from the town. No matter your previous experience, you will learn a lot from this trip by seeing and experiencing new rivers, amazing landscapes, biodiversity, food, and culture, and become part of our tight-knit kayaking community here in Ecuador.