Amazon Experience 3 days in Cotococha Lodge

Day 1 You will be picked up at your hotel in Quito to travel to Tena. On our way to Tena we pass a small mountain village, called Papallacta which is famous for its thermal pools. Here we will make a stop and enjoy the pool. The trip then continues to the lodge, which is about half an hour from Tena, where you arrive in the afternoon. Here you can relax for a while in our pool or in our beautiful spacious bungalow. A delicious dinner will be served in a romantic candlelight-setting at the attractively decorated restaurant. Afterwards, we will be relaxing ourselves around the elegant fireplace, to coordinate and discuss next day’s activities with the local crew. You’ll feel absolutely comfortable in this lovely peacefull setting filled with nightly sights and sounds of the Amazon jungle. Day 2 After breakfast, we depart by canoe upstream for ten minutes, arriving to a small shore where we begin a fun and thrilling one hour walk, marveling ourselves with the jungle’s secondary forest diverse flora and fauna. After our short hike, we’ll find ourselves in a breathtaking cascade “La Cascada de Latas” where we will take a refreshing bath in its clear crystal waters and enjoy the surrounding views, which, mixed with the jungle sounds, makes it an unforgettable experience. We return along the same way to have lunch at the lodge. However, you have the possibility to go back by canoe or take an exciting tube ride along the Napo River back to the lodge. After lunch we put on our rubber boots to start an exciting walk in the jungle’s primary forest ready to find the secret wonders of the mysterious hidden jungle, finding amazing plant species with medicinal properties, which will be explained in detail by our expert native guide: their characteristics and how the jungle inhabitants used them in ancient times. We’ll also observe a great variety of insects, small groups of monkeys weaving around the giant trees; though we will need some luck to observe them, that’s why we must stay very quiet to admire these beautiful creatures. Dozens of curious colourful birds tag along with us during our walk whistling enchanted notes delighting our senses. After about three hours of walking we will arrive at the Lodge again. At night, a delicious dinner will be served and there is the possibility to do an exciting night walk, when you will observe many night insects. Afterwards, it’s time for a good and peacefull rest delighted by the nightly sounds of the jungle.The other option for the afternoon is to visit a local community, living close to the lodge and to see some traditions and daily activities of the indigenous people. Day 3 After breakfast, we will have to prepare our return trip. You can decide if you want to the guide to drop you off at your hotel in Quito or in Baños. End of the program.