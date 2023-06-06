Overview

Unusually for a jungle transport hub, Tena is an attractive place where many travelers find themselves hanging around quite happily for days before or after a trip into the rainforest. Tena has a gorgeous setting surrounded by jungle-covered hills, a lively malecón and lots of backpacker infrastructure. White-water fanatics from around the globe come to paddle and play on the high concentration of surrounding rivers, and the town is home to lots of experienced and highly recommended kayaking operators.