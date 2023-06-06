Shop
Unusually for a jungle transport hub, Tena is an attractive place where many travelers find themselves hanging around quite happily for days before or after a trip into the rainforest. Tena has a gorgeous setting surrounded by jungle-covered hills, a lively malecón and lots of backpacker infrastructure. White-water fanatics from around the globe come to paddle and play on the high concentration of surrounding rivers, and the town is home to lots of experienced and highly recommended kayaking operators.
If you take the snazzy footbridge partway across the river to this 27-hectare island, prepare to be disappointed. What began as a beautifully developed…
Part astro-turfed, part grassed, and with multiple leisure facilities from running tracks to playgrounds, Parque Tena has replaced the old airstrip and…
Tena's cathedral sits modestly on the main plaza on the west side of the Río Tena.
