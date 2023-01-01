San Rafael Falls

Ecuador's largest waterfall and a slash of Río Quijos cut through thick patches of cloud forest. To visit the falls, catch a bus from Baeza to Lago Agrio (2½ hours) and ask the driver to let you off just before the puente (bridge) crossing Río Reventador (not to be confused for the community of the same name).

You’ll see a concrete-block hut on the right side of the road. From the hut, it’s about 1½km down a steep trail to the falls. Back on the main road, flag down a bus when you want to move on.