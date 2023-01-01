Comunidad Shiripuno

A couple of kilometers downriver from town is this Shiripuno community, most often visited on tours with Teorumi tour agency. The community tourism project is run mostly by the women of the village, who can perform traditional dance and guayusa tea preparation, with advance notice. A canoe ride here from town is $5.

On site is a huge rock believed to be a crashed meteorite, central to Kichwa mythology. It's also possible to stay here (room with/without bathroom per person $15/10), although this is best arranged through Teorumi.