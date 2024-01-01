Outside of Cotundo, the El Arca Rescue Center houses a myriad of rehabilitated animals in well-kept cages. Walk with a guide on the winding pathway to see hawks, parrots, anacondas, turtles, caiman and monkeys. For $1 more, swim in the tiny blue pool by the river. Travelers recommend El Arca over other animal-rescue centers in the area.
El Arca Rescue Center
The Oriente
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
21.21 MILES
This 25-sq-km biological station and rainforest reserve is located on the south shore of the Río Napo, 23km east of Puerto Napo. It is run by Fundación…
24.9 MILES
You’re guaranteed to see all manner of jungle wildlife at AmaZOOnico, a well-known animal rehabilitation center located on the grounds of Selva Viva, a 17…
18.11 MILES
A couple of kilometers downriver from town is this Shiripuno community, most often visited on tours with Teorumi tour agency. The community tourism…
15.41 MILES
Misahuallí’s most enjoyable sight is some way outside the town, but it’s well worth spending a few hours to do the return riverside walk, which takes you…
4.96 MILES
About 4km north of Archidona, you’ll find Cuevas de Jumandí. This cave system, the best known in the area, has three main branches that remain partly…
18.31 MILES
Founded, built and run by a group of Kichwa women, this community center introduces visitors to their culture through activities such as jungle walks,…
12.62 MILES
Part astro-turfed, part grassed, and with multiple leisure facilities from running tracks to playgrounds, Parque Tena has replaced the old airstrip and…
12.93 MILES
Tena's cathedral sits modestly on the main plaza on the west side of the Río Tena.
